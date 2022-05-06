Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $4.18-$4.23 EPS.
Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
