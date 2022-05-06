Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $4.18-$4.23 EPS.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.