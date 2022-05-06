Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas Buys 1,460 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $19,972.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,460.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FRST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 41,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

