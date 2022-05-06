Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,046 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $13.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $380.49. 10,444,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.42 and a 200 day moving average of $414.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

