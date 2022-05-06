Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $16.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.00. 152,719,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,674,688. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $309.62 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

