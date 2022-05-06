Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.01. 5,686,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,067. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

