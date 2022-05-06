Princeton Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $72,999,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $179.79. 3,236,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.00 and its 200-day moving average is $206.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.22 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

