Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,622 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,743,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.39% of AvalonBay Communities worth $1,195,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 191,475 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $38,920,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,432 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $30,686,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $21,356,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.43. 1,156,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.73.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

