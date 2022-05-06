Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,451 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Netflix worth $809,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,168,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

