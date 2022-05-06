Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of CoStar Group worth $1,323,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,494,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,665,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,724,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after buying an additional 949,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,481,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,183,000 after buying an additional 840,352 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,624. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

