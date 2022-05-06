Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,412,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $909,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

NYSE VMC traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.88. 1,157,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

