Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,281 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.71% of Tyler Technologies worth $1,032,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.42.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $16.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.91. 282,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.45 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

