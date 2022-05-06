Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $70.00. The company traded as low as $47.54 and last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 1863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

