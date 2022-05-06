Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07 to $0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $735 million to $775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.30 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01 to $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,459. Progyny has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,696 shares of company stock worth $23,159,237 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

