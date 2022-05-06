ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

PUMP opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 141.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

