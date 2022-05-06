PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 426.87% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after buying an additional 1,308,967 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after buying an additional 368,133 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of PROS by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in PROS by 10.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.