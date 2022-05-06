ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 8.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 6,704,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 84,301,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

