ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.40

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $19.15. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 20,992,752 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000.

