Prosper Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prosper has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00038448 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001738 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.