Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

