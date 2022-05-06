Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.17.

PEG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.72. 63,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

