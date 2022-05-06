Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 648,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,938. The firm has a market cap of $839.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pulmonx by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.