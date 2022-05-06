Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($126.32) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Puma from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Puma from €114.00 ($120.00) to €109.00 ($114.74) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Puma from €123.00 ($129.47) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($126.32) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Puma has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.