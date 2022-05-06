Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after acquiring an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

