Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $122.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 1 year low of $117.62 and a 1 year high of $159.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CONMED by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 6,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.