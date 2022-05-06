Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $208.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.03.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

