Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SLR Investment Corp. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SLR Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLRC. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

SLR Investment stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SLR Investment by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

