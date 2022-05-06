Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.27% of Qorvo worth $219,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after acquiring an additional 120,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,714,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,781,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.91 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

