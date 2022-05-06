Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.54.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.00. 19,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $106.91 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

