Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00 to $2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $106.91 and a twelve month high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.54.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

