Quant (QNT) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $57.85 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $90.20 or 0.00250315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003962 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $715.47 or 0.01985519 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.