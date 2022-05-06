Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Up 0.7%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.54. 199,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 157,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Quantum Computing by 1,196.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers as well as provides multiple quantum processing units including DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.