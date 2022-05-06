QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $79,167.20 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $97,176.80.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $105,913.60.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $101,625.60.

On Monday, March 14th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20.

QS opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 7.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.