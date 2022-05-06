QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $79,167.20 in Stock

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 12th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $97,176.80.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $105,913.60.
  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $101,625.60.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20.
  • On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20.

QS opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 7.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.