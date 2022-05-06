QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.37

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.42. QuickLogic shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 12,386 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $66.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

