QuickSwap Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $47.71 million and $11.23 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $145.84 or 0.00404407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00209410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00219528 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00477041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00039846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,320.45 or 1.97763292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.