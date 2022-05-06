Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 121,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 577,814 shares.The stock last traded at $14.39 and had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RADI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 62.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after buying an additional 347,501 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 18.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.