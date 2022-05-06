Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.20 EPS.

RDWR traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $25.53. 3,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,083. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 164.45, a P/E/G ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.05. Radware has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Radware by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Radware by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

