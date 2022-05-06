Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.96

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 113816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.