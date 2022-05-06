Rally Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. Rally has a market capitalization of $354.18 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00223988 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039709 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,651.48 or 1.93577877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,728,594,348 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.