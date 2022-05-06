Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT Raised to $32.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,886 shares of company stock worth $4,117,876 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after purchasing an additional 610,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

