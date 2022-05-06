Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($67.37) to €69.00 ($72.63) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

RANJY stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9849 per share. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

