Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPD. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.44.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.82. 10,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,355. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.39. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.