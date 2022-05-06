Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $110.00. The company traded as low as $71.59 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 4855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.23.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.