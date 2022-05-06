Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $686-$692 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.61 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

RPD stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. 1,079,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,813. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Rapid7 by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 518,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Rapid7 by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

