RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 720 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
RAPT opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $43.26.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
