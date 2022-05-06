RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 720 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RAPT opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

