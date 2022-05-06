Raymond James Analysts Give Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) a $20.00 Price Target

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) received a $20.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

