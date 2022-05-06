Raymond James Analysts Give Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) a $190.00 Price Target

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been given a $190.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

NYSE FNV traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,132. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.96.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

