Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $132.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,972 shares of company stock worth $4,461,674. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Raymond James by 42.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Raymond James by 49.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 56.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 45.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 50.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

