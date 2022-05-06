Raymond James Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 61,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,837. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

