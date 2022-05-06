Raymond James Reiterates $68.00 Price Target for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Magna International has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 6.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Magna International by 5.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Magna International by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

