Raymond James Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $320.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s current price.
EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.45.
EL stock opened at $241.83 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $227.49 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.45 and a 200 day moving average of $311.48.
In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
