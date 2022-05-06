Raymond James Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $320.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.45.

EL stock opened at $241.83 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $227.49 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.45 and a 200 day moving average of $311.48.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

